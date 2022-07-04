Premier League champions Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a six-year deal from Leeds United.

The 26-year-old, who will wear the No 4 shirt, joins as a replacement for Fernandinho, who left the club earlier this summer to return to his native Brazil and sign for former club Athletico Paranaense.

The deal is widely reported to be £42 million initially with the potential to rise up to £50m with add-ons.

Phillips is the third signing City have made this summer after striker Erling Haaland and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Philipps said it was a “dream come true” and added “to be able to play under Pep [Guardiola] and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about.

“I am very appreciative of what I have done at Leeds and everyone I have been around, so I just want to test myself in the next step with good players with an unbelievable work ethic and an unbelievable manager as well.”