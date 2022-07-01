Ghana coach, Otto Addo has confirmed that he is a coach with the German powerhouse, Borussia Dortmund and not a scout as speculated.

Addo, 46, has been key for the club in terms of player development.

He has discovered talents such as Erling Haaland, now at Manchester City, and Jadon Sancho among other players.

However, Addo has been referred to as a scout by sections of the Ghanaian media but he has clarified that he no longer works as a scout but as a coach at Dortmund.

“First of all, I am not a scout, I am a coach. I did scouting in 2014 for the Ghana National team. I joined the national team because I live in Germany so I did the scouting in 2014. After that, I never scouted again so I am working as an assistant; more of top talent coach in charge…especially the young players at Borussia Dortmund,” he said as reported by Joy Sports.

“I guide them, I coach them on positional training and I assist the coach during the training during the week, I guide the young players when they go down, especially [when] they don’t play in the first team.

“They play for the second team. I guide them, I analyze their games and I talk about the games with the young players… That’s very important for us; For Borussia Dortmund to develop their players. They get special feedback from me.

“I decide which young player will come up to the first team and can train and play with the first team.”

Addo played for the Bundesliga side for nearly a decade before taking up a role on the technical bench after hanging up his boots.

Addo joined Dortmund’s backroom staff in 2019 and has since helped to nurture several young players into first-teamers.

He also masterminded Ghana’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup.