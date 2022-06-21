Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Dr Tony Aubynn has urged Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, to up his game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Addo, 46, after six games played, has won twice since taking over from Milovan Rajevac in March 2022.

The former Ghana international came under intense criticism after Ghana’s 1-1 game against the Wild Beasts of Central Africa with many claiming that he underestimated his opponents with his selection.

Reacting to the criticisms, Dr. Tony Aubynn who initially defended Otto Addo told him to up his game before the World Cup in Qatar.

“We all see his strategy but you know when you send soldiers to the war field, you tell them to go here, and then when they start in a very weak way, you cannot blame the general or the captain but he is part of it and he bares the ultimate responsibility so he has to up his game,” Dr. Tony Aubynn told Takoradi-based Beach FM.

Ghana will resume the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers with a doubleheader against Angola in September.

