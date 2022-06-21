The Speaker of Parliament ,Alban Bagbin, has threatened to refer the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, to the Privileges Committee over his continuous absence to appear before the House.

Mr Asiamah was billed to appear before the House on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and answer questions from Members of Parliament.

But he submitted a letter through the Chief Director of the Ministry, indicating his inability to appear as scheduled.

His act infuriated the House, particularly the Speaker who cautioned his recent action amounts to contempt of Parliament.

He cautioned: “It is his last time”, adding he will not accept the Minister’s request for him to be rescheduled to Thursday.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

“I will refer the questions back to the business committee to reschedule the questions for an appropriate time. We have plenty of questions for today and therefore I will excuse him for today but give him notice that the house will no longer entertain this behaviour.

“Chief Director be told that we will no longer accept any language that the minister is unavoidably absent,” he warned.

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, added it will be wrong for Ministers to wait for a scheduled date before serving notice of their inability to appear.

He lamented that Tuesday will be the third time Mr Asiamah has failed to appear before the House.