She combines beauty, fluency, excellence and skill in deploying her art and it is the reason Adom TV has found her worthy of hosting Season 2 of Ghana’s number one fashion show, Adepam.

Having had an acting career spanning over five years and a résumé which highlights her proper communication skills, Sandra Sarfo Ababio is the perfect host.

Sandra was unveiled as host of the Adepam competition on Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam, and her aura that radiated on the set assured audiences of a jolly ride ahead.

She was clad in a pink puffy gown stitched by none other than winner of Adepam’s maiden season, Berimapa, which gave definition to her curves and complimented her light-skin colour perfectly.

With the little she has seen from the audition stages, Sandra hopes to test her skills in the fashion industry as she learns more from the talented contestants.

Fashion is evolving, and so is she, the reason she said she has replaced her love for ‘already made’ outfits to custom made couture.

In her words, “I really did not like sewing dresses because I can’t buy expensive fabrics and pay for the service just to be disappointed. It’s too much for me. I am particular about my shape so I just don’t like sewing”.

However, with the latest fashion trend, which the Adepam show seeks to unearth and redefine, Sandra believes she is in good hands.