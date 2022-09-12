Adom TV’s Adepam Show: Adwoa Smart, Big Talent finalists display awesome outfits on runway [Videos]

The Week 8 of Adom TV’s fashion show, Adepam, took a different turn with contestants of Adom TV’s Big Talent Show (Season 1) taking their turns on the runway.

They looked gorgeous to the brim with their lovely traditional outfits that sparkled the show with beauty beyond measures.

The show began with the host Sandra Ababio looking dapper in her pinky-laced traditional wear. Her curves could not be overlooked as she donned the dress made by @maxlegend_wears.

Sandra Ababio hosts Adom TV’s Adepam show

Designer KBaw’s outfit was the first to be outdoored on the show, and his model for the week in play was kumawood actor and Big Talent season 1 contestant, Tapoli.

The second person to outdoor her dress was Martha as she rocks the runway for designer Portia.

The Big Talent show contestant Bie Gya took to the runway for designer Richie in week 8.

Joe Shortingo followed up with his lovely outfit designed by Grace. The judges paid him a compliment for his confidence in outlook.

Meanwhile, Nana Yaw appeared on the runway with a lovely blue coat on a branded jacket. He modelled for Prince.

The Big Talent show finalist, Size Two, modelled for designer Emma. The judges were impressed by his looks and vim on the runway.

Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart had a beautiful gown sketched by Godwin and designed by Ahmed, who took the best designer in week 7.

Meanwhile, the Week 8 show climaxed with an eviction. Designer Richmond Arthur couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.

