A man has been stripped naked and stoned to death at Gomoa Aprah near Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered reveals that the deceased is not known in the community.

Community members suspect he was transported to the area and killed after he had been stripped naked.

Some residents say they heard somebody shouting for help around 1:00 am Monday dawn but failed to rescue him as they were scared.

In an interview, Samuel Ofori, a worker at a Block Factory where the dead body was dumped said he heard somebody shouting for help but couldn’t come out because he was afraid.

Meanwhile, the residents have also said it wasn’t the first time such an incident has happened.

Next to the deceased were blocks, stones, and sticks that were suspected to have been used to kill him.

The Assembly Member, together with some of the residents, reported the case to the Buduburam police station for investigation while the body has been deposited at the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Police are calling for the general public to assist them with identification.

