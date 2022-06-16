Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong, one of the sons of embattled Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has graduated from Applewild School, a coed junior boarding and day school in Massachusetts, United States of America.

He was awarded a middle school diploma certificate to certify that he completed the prescribed course of study.

The graduation ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

In photos, on social media, the MP is seen standing next to her son with a broad smile, elegantly dressed and sharing in his proud moments.

“Congratulations Kelvin. Mum is proud of you,” the MP for Dome-Kwabenya wrote.

Meanwhile, she is expected to appear before members of the Parliament’s Privileges Committee on July 6 either in person or via video conferencing platform Zoom.

