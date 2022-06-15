Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, on Tuesday, failed to appear before the Privileges Committee as scheduled.

The absentee MP was to appear before the committee to justify reasons for the breach of the 15-day sitting rule in Parliament.

After several invitations to Miss Safo, the Committee was waiting for the MP but she failed to appear.

It will be recalled that the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, referred three MPs, Miss Safo, Dome-Kwabenya, Henry Quartey, Ayawaso Central and Ken Ohene Agyepong, Assin Central for their absenteeism.

The Committee has used all avenues to get the MP amidst readiness to engage her on Zoom but has been unsuccessful.

But the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Akwasi Owusu Afrifa Mensah, has explained the Committee has the last resort to publish an invite in the dailies after which its report will be sent to the House.

The two others, Ken Ohene Agyepong and Henry Quartey are expected to appear before the Committee today, Wednesday, June 15.