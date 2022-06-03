The Majority in Parliament has dropped its Dome-Kwabenya MP, from the Environment, Science and Technology Committee.

Ms. Sarah Adwoa Safo has now been made a member of the Poverty Reduction Committee of the House.

The reasons for her dropping are not yet known.

The embattled lawmaker is one of the big casualties in a reshuffle of parliamentary committees.

Presenting the report for adoption by the House on Thursday, June 2, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said, “the Honourable George Kwame Aboagye has now been replaced with the Honourable Adwoa Safo under the Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee. The second is on Local Government, the Honourable Musa Abdul-Aziz Ayaba is now replaced with the Honourable Bright Wireko-Brobbey.”

“On the Committee of Environment, Science, and Technology, the Honourable Sarah Adwoa Safo is replaced by the Honourable George Aboagye in accordance with orders 151, 152, and 193 of the Standing Orders of the House.”

Annoh-Dompreh cited appointment of some members to positions in the Executive as basis for the changes.

He explained that the recomposition was necessitated, “by the fact that some Chairpersons and members have been appointed as Ministers of States, Regional Ministers, as well as Deputy Regional Ministers.”