The Privileges Committee has summoned Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, to appear before it on July 6, 2022, over her absenteeism.

This comes on the back of Miss Safo’s failure to appear before the committee on June 14, 2022, despite several attempts to reach her.

“The Committee has employed all available means, both official and unofficial, to serve the Member with an invitation letter, including sending the invitation letter to her office and pigeonhole in Parliament, but it is yet to get any response from her,” a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs in Parliament, Kate Addo. read.

But Miss Safo in an interview on Joy News in May 2022 said she was in the US and was not aware of the committee’s invitation.

Chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu has since directed that the summons be published publicly.

“The Chairman of the Privileges Committee has directed that summons to the Hon. Member for Dome Kwabenya to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on 6th July 2022 at 12:00 noon at Parliament House, New Administration Block, Committee Room 1, 2 & 3 pursuant to Article 103 (6) of the Constitution and Order 205 of the Standing Orders of Parliament be published in all relevant media. This comes after all attempts to reach the Honourable Member by the Committee failed,” it added.

The MP who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection together with two others; Ayawaso Central MP; Henry Quartey and Assin North’s Kennedy Agyapong have been directed to the committee to explain the reasons for their absenteeism from duties, failure of which actions will be taken to remove them from Parliament.