Ghana’s leading sports betting brand, BetKing, recently launched another kingly campaign dubbed “Tune in To Win” to reward punters with incredible prizes.

The ‘Tune in To Win’ campaign, which took off this June, promises to be fun-packed and rewarding for punters. Ten lucky customers have won themselves a myriad of prizes, ranging from Okada, airtime, and betting credit for the first week.

You can’t afford to miss out on winning weekly exciting prizes throughout this month. Quickly join the ride by following these steps:

– Open a betting account

– Bet on any sports or virtual games

– Call in on either Empire102.7 FM from Monday to Friday between 12:30 to 1:00 pm and on Saturday between 2:00 to 3:00 pm (0577001027) OR Medeama92.9 FM Monday to Friday between 06:30 to 10:00 am (0506363252/0509585933) and stand a chance of being a lucky winner.

For this and many other reasons, you need to join the BetKing family and experience endless kingly experiences.

Place a bet on the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, the UEFA Nations League and a lot more upcoming games in June.

You can be a King of sports betting and bet on other sports from around the globe on BetKing Ghana.

Bet on Cricket, Rugby, Ice hockey, Formula 1, Boxing, Tennis, American Football, Golf, Aussie Rules and more.

BetKing provides an unmatched customer experience and the best of odds with fast payouts. Enjoy boosted odds plus exclusive special markets and large Cash-out on selected matches each day.

Sports betting does not get more thrilling than on BetKing Ghana.