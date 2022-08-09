Chelsea F.C and Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head in their second English Premier League match on Sunday, August 14th at Stamford Bridge stadium, London.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspurs Preview & Head-to-Head

The two teams enjoy a long history together. The last five years have seen a total of 15 clashes between them. Of these games, the Blues won 9 times while the Spurs enjoyed 4 wins. Two matches ended in draws.

Looking back over last season’s performance, Chelsea F.C managed to win both matches against Tottenham, winning 2-0 at home and 3-0 away.

As far as the current season if concerned, both teams have had good results in their opening matches. Chelsea was able to beat Everton thanks to Jorginho’s penalty while Tottenham Hotspur took down Southampton with a 4-1 win.

Here’s a look at their current form across all competitions:

Chelsea form guide: W-W-L-L-W-W-D

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-L-W-D-W-W-W

Key Match Stats:

Chelsea is on a 5-match no-draw streak

The Spurs have conceded a goal in all their last 5 games

Chelsea score 75% of their goals between the 76 th and 90 th minutes or during the 30–45-minute mark.

and 90 minutes or during the 30–45-minute mark. Tottenham score 72% of their goals in the 2 nd half.

half. Chelsea’s highest scorer in the last 5 matches has been Mason Mount

The Blues score an average of 2 goals while the Spurs score 1.1 goals on average in their encounters

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspurs Betting Tips

All told, BetKing’s experts go with a comfortable Chelsea win on this one:

Tip 1: Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals

