Tottenham were largely dominant in a 2-1 victory over Fulham but were made to sweat on victory after a fantastic late strike from Aleksander Mitrovic.

Spurs took the lead five minutes before the break through Pierre-Emile Hojberg, who fired a low drive home after a one-two with Richarlison and the game seemed beyond doubt 15 minutes from time when Harry Kane nudged home Ryan Sessegnon’s centre from close range.

Moments after Richarlison struck the post – the second time the home side had hit the woodwork after Son Heung-Min’s first-half effort – the ball was in the other net as Fulham’s number nine turned inside Cristian Romero before curling an unstoppable effort into the far top corner for his sixth goal of the campaign.

In the frantic closing stages, Hugo Lloris produced a fine save to stop a deflected Mitrovic strike sneaking into the top corner and then Richarlison had what would have been a deserved goal struck out for offside, but the home side hung on.

Tottenham are now just a point behind London rivals Arsenal at the top of the table while Fulham lay tenth.