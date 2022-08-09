Dancehall King Shatta Wale has reciprocated an act of love from top footballer, Felix Afena Gyan.

Afena-Gyan sold Shatta Wale to tens of thousands of Italians who gathered at the Stadio Olimpico for AS Roma’s first team presentation ahead of the 2022/23 season.

He stepped unto the pitch jamming to his all-time favorite artiste, Shatta’s latest track, On God.

Ghanaians appreciated the 19-year-old footballer for incorporating elements of his homeland. The video was widely circulated till it caught the eye of Shatta Wale.

In return, Shatta described Afena Gyan as a top striker and urged him to keep up the hard work.

He tweeted, “Top Striker, @ohenegyanfelix9 , I see you! Keep the hard work, whilst you jam to my songs , I love you ok.#OnGod.”