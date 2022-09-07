“Shocking but normal” – Twitter users have expressed their views following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel as head coach at Chelsea.
Tuchel was relieved of his duties after Tuesday night’s Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.
The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain boss leaves Stamford Bridge after 20 months.
Many Chelsea fans are quite disappointed at the turn of events with few games into the season after huge summer transfer spending by new owner Todd Boehly.
Tuchel becomes the second EPL manager to be sacked this season after Bournemouth’s Scott Parker.
Here are some tweets: