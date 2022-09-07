“Shocking but normal” – Twitter users have expressed their views following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel as head coach at Chelsea.

Tuchel was relieved of his duties after Tuesday night’s Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain boss leaves Stamford Bridge after 20 months.

Many Chelsea fans are quite disappointed at the turn of events with few games into the season after huge summer transfer spending by new owner Todd Boehly.

Tuchel becomes the second EPL manager to be sacked this season after Bournemouth’s Scott Parker.

Here are some tweets:

Thomas Tuchel sacked.



Shocking but normal.



Todd Boehly continuing with the trusted and established legacy of the club. pic.twitter.com/eHgU6th402 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 7, 2022

Chelsea just sacked Thomas Tuchel herh?? I knew it was coming but this is out of nowhere — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) September 7, 2022

Official!



Thomas Tuchel Sacked ! — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 7, 2022

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel. New owners, same no-nonsense style. pic.twitter.com/JtsO4V5kU8 — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) September 7, 2022

Thomas Tuchel becomes Chelsea's eighth manager in ten years to be sacked 😳 pic.twitter.com/CmiN3gq23g — GOAL (@goal) September 7, 2022

Chelsea have fired Thomas Tuchel. Didn’t take long for the new owner to follow his predecessor’s policy of getting rid at the first real dip in form. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 7, 2022

#Tuchel has done a great job at #Chelsea & another club will now get a top manager. Roman is still pulling the strings!! https://t.co/27rLGUBLVB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 7, 2022