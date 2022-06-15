Cheetah Beach Soccer Club has won the maiden Ghana Beach Soccer FA Cup by beating Accra-based Sea Sharks BSC 2-1 at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra.

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, kicked off the tournament which had 16 clubs from across the coastal belt competing for honors and fame.

Central regional representatives Cheetah BSC picked up the ultimate prize after beating Sea Sharks in the final.

They were presented with the trophy by Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.

The Ghana Beach Soccer national team, Black Sharks’ top players, Alexander Adjei Richard and Richard Osa led their teams respectively and both registered their names on the score sheets, after some spectacular displays.

Adjei scored one of the beautiful goals of the tournament. The Senya Bereku-based club came back stronger to equalize in the second quarter, but captain Osa had other ideas as he tapped in the match-winner late in the third and final quarter of the match, sending players, officials, and fans into jubilant mode.

Amazing Ocean Stars, a new team from the Volta region beat pre-tournament favorites Keta Sunset for the bronze medals. Keta who are known to be Ghana’s most successful Beach Soccer club went home with no medal.

The event was the first official Beach Soccer tournament in Post Covid-19 era and also the premier organized event in 2022 by the Ghana Football Association since taking over the affairs and programmed of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association.

All the outstanding players, Goal King, Best Goal Keeper, Best Defender, and Most Exciting Player received brand new Tecno Spark 9 phones from Tecno Mobile.