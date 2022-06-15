Gridlock as Tema Station Junction floods; parts of Osu nearly submerged

Some notable places in the Greater Accra Region have been flooded following today’s downpour.

The affected places include the Tema Station Junction and Osu.

At the Tema Station Junction, there is heavy gridlock as vehicles struggle to move through the flood.

Video footage from the Ghana News Agency also showed several vehicles stuck in the flood.

However, personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service are yet to arrive at the scene to assist the commuting public.

Also, parts of Osu are flooded with some areas almost submerged by the floods.

Another footage from the Ghana News Agency showed shops flooded and some vehicles stuck.