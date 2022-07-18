Season 2 of Ghana’s most popular fashion show, ‘Adepam’ has begun rolling but the new journey would be incomplete without the successes of the maiden contestants.

The past contestants, led by winner Berimapa, graced the launch of ‘Adepam’ season 2 to pass the baton to the new contestants.

The 12 fashionistas, who brought the couture world to a standstill, once again proved their worth as they hosted a runway to exhibit their talent.

Creativity was at its best and the applause and cheers were not lowered throughout the event.

Over 50 meticulously designed outfits for both males and females were outdoored as the models rocked the elegant outfits.

In all, the audience agreed with host Sandra Ababio that it was a night of display of timeless fashion.