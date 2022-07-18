The spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum has confirmed his outfit is on the verge of securing a headline sponsor for the various leagues.

The Ghana Premier League, Division One League, and the Women’s Premier League have been without headline sponsors.

However, speaking ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season, Asante Twum told Asempa FM that the country’s football governing body would soon announce a headline sponsor for the various leagues.

“In the past two seasons, the various leagues have been played without a headline sponsor and you cannot blame the current administration because we are all aware of what happened,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“When we took office, we made the effort to stream the Women’s League on Facebook which is now being aired on MAX TV. We know it’s not enough but it is better than before.

“We have spoken to companies willing to come on board to sponsor the various leagues and I am sure before the start of the football season, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] will announce the respective companies and what they are offering the leagues,” he added.

Meanwhile, as announced by the Ghana FA, the 2022/23 football season will kick off in September.