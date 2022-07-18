Sudan has reopened a key border crossing with Ethiopia that it closed last month after accusing Ethiopia of executing seven of its soldiers.

A statement by the technical committee of Sudan’s Defence and Security Council said the decision was taken after Sudan and Ethiopia’s leaders agreed to solve “the problems that erupt at the border areas of the two countries and in return for the goodwill measures shown by the Ethiopian side to prevent the infiltration of armed elements into Sudanese territory”.

The council added that Sudanese security forces would “intensify” patrols to prevent the movement of armed elements across the border that was re-opened on Sunday.

READ ALSO:

Sudan’s military ruler Lt Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met earlier this month in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, amid the crisis.

The Gallabat border crossing was closed on 27 June after Sudan accused Ethiopia of executing seven soldiers.

Khartoum vowed to respond to the killings but Addis Ababa rejected the allegation as false.

Sudan and Ethiopia are embroiled in a protracted dispute over the agriculturally-rich al-Fashaga region.