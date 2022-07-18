National 200m record holder, Joseph Paul Amoah, will run in the 200m heats at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Joe Paul, who missed out on a 100m semifinal spot in the early hours of Saturday, July 16, will look to redeem himself when he features in the 200m heats on Tuesday at 12:05 Ghana time.

🇬🇭Joseph Paul Amoah will run in Heat 1 of 200m alongside 🇧🇷Lucas Rodrigues ,🇨🇦Jerome Blake and 🇬🇧 Joe Ferguson .



Race time is 12.05am (Gh time) -[Tuesday]and @JAmoah_20 hopes to make up for 100m disappointment in his favorite event👇#Oregon2022 #JoySports pic.twitter.com/jnEQg9ui5R — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) July 18, 2022

The Ghanaian will run in heat 1 alongside Brazil’s Lucas Rodrigues, Jerome Blake from Canada and Britain’s Joe Ferguson.

The first three athletes of each heat and three other athletes with the fastest times will qualify to the semi-final.