Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah won the gold medal in the men’s 200m final on Friday, held at the University of Ghana Stadium at the ongoing African Games.

Amoah showcased exceptional form throughout the heats and semifinals, establishing himself as a leading contender for the ultimate race.

With determination and skill, he delivered a remarkable performance, seizing the highly sought-after gold medal.

Crossing the finish line with a swift time of 20.70 seconds, Amoah claimed the top spot on the podium. Following closely behind was Claude Emmanuel Itoungue Bogognie of Cameroon, securing the silver medal with a time of 20.74 seconds.

Nigeria’s Consider Emmanuel secured the bronze medal with a time of 20.80 seconds, rounding out the podium positions.

Amoah’s compatriot, Ibrahim Fuseini, also showcased his prowess by securing a commendable fourth place in the fiercely competitive race.

The victory in the men’s 200m race adds to Ghana’s success earlier in the day, with the women’s hockey team triumphing over Nigeria in the final.

Additionally, William Amponsah contributed to Ghana’s medal tally by securing a silver medal in the marathon event.