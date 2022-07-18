Actress Kisa Gbekle has given a feast for the eyes of her fans by showing glimpse of her $60,000 surgically enhanced butt.

After healing from the pain of the body enhancing procedure she underwent in Turkey, the time has come for her to receive accolades for the bold step.

Kisa served a “crazy view” as she put her raw backside on display in a black see-through body-hugging dress.

While hiding her cleavage, she was partially bare from her waist down, as the dress made no effort in covering her nudity.

She was rocking only a black G-string and her curvaceous stature was in full glare.

Her video has generated mixed reactions with majority chastising her for promoting nudity.

Some of her fans, including celebrities in showbiz have drooled over her body.

