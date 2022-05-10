Mental Health Advocate, Abena Korkor has broken the internet with her naked photos.

Her full frontal nude video and pictures have gone viral on social media.

In the 10-second video, Abena is seen performing yoga-like moves in a room.

The 31-year-old who is battling bipolar disorder also shared series of images of her cleavage and inner thighs.

Meanwhile, Abena Korkor has got social media buzzing and is current topping trends with the hashtag #nudity.

But some social media users believe her latest posts is for clout but others are certain she is having a relapse.