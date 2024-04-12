Rapper Criss Waddle has taken to Twitter to address ongoing speculation about his relationship with Abena Korkor, urging her to stop giving the impression that they are still romantically involved.

The Tema-based artist, known for hits like “Psycho,” opened up about his past connection with Abena Korkor, acknowledging that they were in a relationship during their school days.

However, he made it clear that their romantic ties are a thing of the past.

In a tweet directed at Abena Korkor, Criss Waddle expressed frustration over her tendency to suggest that they’ve been intimate whenever she experiences episodes.

Chale you and I be back in school days stop giving people the impression that we’ve been having sex every time you have an episode,It’s been years since you even saw me @abenakorkor — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) April 12, 2024

He urged her to refrain from perpetuating this misconception, emphasizing that it has been years since they last interacted.

While addressing the situation, Criss Waddle highlighted his respect for women, including Abena Korkor, which has made it challenging for him to publicly address certain issues.

Nevertheless, he felt compelled to speak out to assert his boundaries and clarify the nature of their relationship.

My respect for you and women in general makes it difficult for me to address a lot of things,but you also must respect my space and the fact that I have family. People actually believe that I waited for u to go crazy before sleeping with you.😉 — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) April 12, 2024

