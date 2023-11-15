Controversial socialite, Abena Korkor fears for her life after her nude videos went viral on social media.

She claimed some individuals she named as culprits are threatening to kill her.

Abena Korkor said given the circumstance, Ghana is no longer safe for her.

Aside the threats, the socialite said she is experiencing some health challenges associated with bipolar medication.

She revealed that, her bipolar medication has gravely affected her body weight and her reproductive cycle, revealing that she is currently struggling with amenorrhea (absence of menstruation).

Also, Abena Korkor claimed she has been sexually abused by health practitioners during her mental breakdown.

Based on this backdrop, she believes being a mental health patient in Ghana is risky hence her decision to relocate to another country.

Abena Korkor said in a post she made on Instagram,

“The last time I went to the hospital, I was given chemicals and injections it is affecting my menstruation… I speak the TRUTH. I have supporting evidence for everything. I want to leave Ghana. It is toxic and not good for my mental health. People die or get missing. I fear for my life. But God is my STRENGTH. He will continue to protect me”.

