Over the weekend, popular actor and comedian Kalybos joyously tied the knot with his long-time fiancée.

The event held in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi was graced by colleague celebrities.

Actress, Benedicta Gaffah and actor, John Dumelo decided to tease Kalybos on his special day.

In a video shared by Gaffah, Dumelo jokingly turned to Kalybos and asked in Twi, “So you are also getting married?”.

The question sparked laughter among the attendees, creating an atmosphere of joy and amusement.

Kalybos took the playful banter in good spirits, showcasing his sense of humor and adding to the overall charm of the occasion.