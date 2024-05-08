Actor, Kalybos has set the record straight amidst swirling rumours of discord between him and fellow comedian, Funny Face.

Rumors went rife that Kalybos had snatched a lover of Funny Face, for which the latter called him out on social media.

Kalybos vehemently refuted these claims, asserting that he had never been involved with any woman associated with Funny Face.

He indicated that, at the time of the alleged incident, he was in a committed relationship with his now-wife.

He dismissed the rumours as baseless and emphasized that he and his wife had even made light-hearted jokes about the situation.

“Certain situations toughen you, and not everyone who enters your life is meant to stay. It’s best not to cling to what should not remain. Certain events reveal who should be near you” the comic actor said.

Kalybos expressed appreciation for his closest friend in the industry, Ahuofe Patricia, for being a blessing to him.

