Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Mukwala has credited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for inspiring the team to victory.

The club’s life patron convened a meeting with the technical team and players in April, following a challenging start in the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Since the meeting, Asante Kotoko has enjoyed three wins and a draw in its last four games.

Mukwala, the Ugandan striker, attributes this turnaround to the wisdom and motivation shared by the King.

“The motivation and words of wisdom from the King have inspired us a lot,” Mukwala stated on the club’s website.

“It was a reminder of the greatness of Asante Kotoko. That’s the motivation we have right now,” he added.

After a 2-0 victory over Legon Cities in Matchday 29, Asante Kotoko currently sits 10th on the league table with 40 points.

The team is gearing up to face Berekum Chelsea in their upcoming matchday 30 fixture at the Golden City Park this weekend.