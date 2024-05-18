Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum believes his team did not deserve to lose to Berekum Chelsea.

In the Matchday 30 fixture, the Porcupine Warriors faced a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Golden City Park on Saturday.

Steven Mukwala gave Kotoko the lead, but the home side equalized through Stephen Amankona, ending the first half at 1-1.

In the second half, Samuel Boadu’s team clinched the win with a late goal from Mezack Afriyie.

After the match, Narteh Ogum expressed his disappointment over missed opportunities.

“We deserved to win. We played better and had some decent chances that we could have taken, but you saw it,” he said.

“I don’t want to mention that person’s name. Intimidation, that is it,” he added.

The defeat leave the Reds at the 11th position on the league log with 40 points.

However, Asante Kotoko will aim to get back to winning ways when they face rivals Hearts of Oak in the Matchday 31 game at the Baba Yara Stadium next weekend.