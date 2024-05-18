Berekum Chelsea shocked Asante Kotoko with a 2-1 victory at Golden City on Saturday afternoon during their Matchday 30 fixture of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors aimed to maintain their unbeaten streak going into the match.

Kotoko took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to Ugandan international, Steven Mukwala.

However, their advantage was short-lived as Stephen Amankona, a former Kotoko striker, equalized for Berekum Chelsea in the 41st minute, ending the first half at 1-1.

The second half featured tactical adjustments from both teams, but Berekum Chelsea secured the decisive goal in the final moments of stoppage time. Forward Mezack Afriyie scored the winner, clinching a dramatic win for the home side.

With this victory, Berekum Chelsea moved up to 4th place in the league standings with 44 points, while Asante Kotoko dropped to 11th place with 40 points.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea will face Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium, while Asante Kotoko will take on their archrivals Accra Hearts of Oak on May 26th at the Baba Yara Stadium, both as part of Matchday 31 fixtures next weekend.

In another Matchday 30 game at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Legon Cities defeated Great Olympics 2-1.