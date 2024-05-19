The matchday 30 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League concluded with exciting results across various stadia.

On Friday, Nations FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Accra Lions at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Saturday’s matches saw Legon Cities pulling off a surprising 2-1 win against Great Olympics at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko suffered a 2-1 defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Sunday’s action featured Hearts of Oak losing 1-0 to Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium. Nsoatreman FC achieved the weekend’s biggest win, thrashing Real Tamale United 4-0 at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex.

Bechem United defeated Karela United 3-1 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, while Medeama SC clinched a 1-0 win over Real Tamale United at Akoon Park.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, league leaders FC Samartex dominated Bofoakwa Tano with an impressive 3-0 victory. Heart of Lions came from behind to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Currently, FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC, and Medeama SC occupy the top four positions. Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United are in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Nations FC 1-0 Accra Lions

Legon Cities 2-1 Great Olympics

Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 0-1 Aduana FC

Nsoatreman FC 4-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Bechem United 3-1 Karela United

Medeama SC 1-0 Real Tamale United

FC Samartex 3-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Dreams FC 1-2 Heart of Lions