A tragic incident has left the community of Ngyiresia in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region in mourning following a catastrophic premix fuel explosion on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The explosion has resulted in the deaths of a fifteen-year-old boy and a seven-year-old boy, with several others critically injured.

According to the traditional leader of Ngyiresia, Nana Doko Agyeman III, the explosion occurred around 4:00pm as fishermen were transporting premix fuel in gallons to their canoes along the beach.

The blaze also affected two stationary vehicles, a Land Rover and an Opel Astra, and several nearby wooden structures.

“Due to the unavailability of an access route from the main road to the beach, the fishermen usually roll the barrels of fuel on the ground. Unfortunately, this time, it led to an explosion,” the chief explained.

The explosion resulted in 16 injuries, with 13 victims rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and three others to the Saint Benedict Hospital at Inchaban.

Gabriel Mensah, the Assembly Member of The Palm Lands Electoral Area, who had been at the hospital with the victims spoke to Joy News.

“The victims include 11 males and 5 females, among them children. Four are in critical condition. Tragically, a fifteen-year-old boy and a seven-year-old boy passed away in the early hours of Sunday,” said Mensah.

In response to the tragedy, Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Essikado Ketan Constituency, visited the victims at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital. She offered support for surgeries and donated items to aid hospital operations.

“We must come together to support these victims and ensure they receive the care they need. My heart goes out to the families affected by this unfortunate incident,” stated Dr Ayensu Dankwa.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ganiyu, the Western Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), was at the scene to assess the damage.

He emphasised the need for intensified safety education in coastal communities to prevent such incidents in the future.

“We will intensify our education efforts in coastal communities to prevent such tragedies from happening again,”said Ganiyu.

Additionally, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado Ketan Constituency, Charles Onuawonto Bissue, visited the victims and consoled the families of the deceased.

He promised that the government would absorb the medical bills for those undergoing surgery.

“We are committed to ensuring that the victims receive the best possible care, and the government will cover their medical expenses,” Bissue affirmed.

As the community of Ngyiresia grapples with this tragedy, efforts are underway to provide the necessary support and prevent future incidents.

Authorities and local leaders are working together to bring relief to the affected families and enhance safety measures.

