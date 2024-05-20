The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has by an Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on the Alavanyo and Nkonya townships and their surrounding areas within the Oti Region.

The curfew now runs from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, effective Sunday, May 19, 2024.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that, the decision was informed by advice from the Oti Regional Coordinating Council to enhance security and maintain peace in the affected communities.

The statement has commended the cooperation of the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and residents for their compliance with the curfew regulations.

“Government continues to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area for their efforts in ensuring peace in the area and urges them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, there is a ban on the carrying of arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

