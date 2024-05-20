A tragic incident occurred in Manso Nkwanta in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region, where a five-year-old girl drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit while playing with her friends.

According to eyewitnesses, the children were playing near the pit when the girl accidentally fell into the water-filled excavation site.

Upon realizing the danger, her friends immediately alerted the community, prompting a desperate search effort.

The youth of Manso Nkwanta organized a search mission that lasted several hours.

Despite their determined efforts, the search ended in sorrow as they eventually found the girl’s lifeless body.

Residents have repeatedly called for measures to secure these hazardous sites, which remain a perilous threat to the community, particularly to children.

