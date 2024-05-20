Former Majority Leader, Cletus Avoka, has criticised the handling of the Cecilia Dapaah case by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), labeling it as a miscarriage of justice.

The Member of Parliament for Zebilla East constituency emphasised that the former Sanitation Minister must undergo a thorough investigation without any bias or preferential treatment.

“It is corruption for EOCO to say that there was nothing wrong with the incident. I think the government must do more about this incident. Frankly speaking, EOCO’s treatment of the Cecilia Dapaah case is a travesty of justice,” the former Interior Minister said on PM Express on Joy News on Friday, May 17.

A group of prominent Ghanaians, including former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has submitted a petition to Parliament, urging for a bipartisan investigation into the actions of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) concerning its handling of the investigation into the cash found at the home of the former Sanitation Minister.

The petitioners, which also include outspoken anti-corruption advocate Martin Kpebu, security analyst Adam Bona, political science professor Ransford Gyampo, and over 100 other individuals from various backgrounds, argue that EOCO had sufficient grounds to probe the former Minister for possible money laundering.

They claim that she has provided inconsistent information and failed to account for the source of the large sum of money seized at her residence by the Special Prosecutor.

The group also expressed concerns about what they described as the deliberate failure of EOCO to take measures to safeguard the money seized from the former minister’s residence by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

ALSO READ: