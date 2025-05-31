Wontumi case: We’ve followed due process; critics blowing matters out of proportion – EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has defended its handling of the arrest and detention of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to the EOCO’s Ashanti Regional Director, Edward Cudjoe, critics are exaggerating the situation and that the agency has adhered to legal procedures in granting bail.

“I think that the institution has followed the laid down processes, and if you hear from the commentary, his legal representatives are telling you that due process has been followed. It’s only those who are on the other side who don’t know what is happening and are making noise,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested earlier this week and granted bail of GH¢50 million with two sureties, both to be justified.

His lawyers have secured one surety but have yet to meet the second condition, resulting in his continued custody.

The bail amount has been criticised by various political figures, including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who described it as unrealistic.

Dr. Bawumia stated that few individuals in Ghana possess properties worth GH¢50 million to satisfy such bail conditions.

The situation has sparked protests from NPP supporters and members of Parliament. The Minority caucus staged a walkout from Parliament and marched to EOCO’s headquarters, demanding Wontumi’s release.

They argue that the bail conditions are excessive and politically motivated.

Despite the protests, EOCO maintains that the bail conditions are appropriate given the severity of the allegations against Wontumi, which include fraud, money laundering, and involvement in international organized crime.

The agency asserts that any concerns regarding bail conditions should be addressed through the courts, not public demonstrations.

As of now, Chairman Wontumi remains in custody pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions. His legal team has indicated plans to seek a variation of the bail terms through the judicial system.

Source: Myjoyonline

ALSO READ: