We’re disappointed we couldn’t see Wontumi – Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, May 30, was disappointed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership was unable to meet detained Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, secured access to Chairman Wontumi after he was National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) headquarters.

Addressing journalists, Dr. Bawumia confirmed that arrangements had been made to visit the embattled Chairman, who has been in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) since his arrest on Tuesday.

“We are very disappointed in our inability to see him because we made prior arrangements. We’ve expressed our disappointment and will continue engaging to ensure we can see him,” he stated.

However, NIB officials explained that the meeting could not take place because of the large crowd gathered outside the facility.

“Our Chairman, Wontumi, was arrested and has been held in custody by EOCO. We wanted to see him and find out how he is doing.

“Unfortunately, we are here, but the NIB feels that the crowd is such that they are not able to bring him here at the moment, and they have to make proper arrangements to bring him so that we can see him,” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi was granted bail by EOCO to the tune of GH¢50 million with two sureties, both to be justified.

As of Friday, only one surety had been secured, leaving him in custody. His continued detention has sparked widespread protests among NPP supporters and party officials.

Scores of NPP supporters thronged the headquarters of the NIB in Accra following reports about his transfer from EOCO, demanding his release.

Several Members of Parliament and senior party officials were also present to seek access to the premises.

Source: Adomonline

