Scholarship Secretariat boss seeks Asantehene’s blessings and support [Photos]

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei, on Friday, May 30, paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
According to Mr. Asafo Agyei, the visit was to seek blessings from the Asantehene and to inform the renowned King of his new position.
“We all know Asantehene’s influence in the global space, and I strongly believe with his support, the Secretariat can raise funds to operate smoothly,” he said.
He pledged that the Secretariat would implement practical measures to ensure efficient operations for the nation’s benefit.
He also commended President John Mahama for the trust and confidence reposed in him and promised his full commitment to the responsibilities ahead.
