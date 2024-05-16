Some prominent Ghanaians including the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo have petitioned Parliament seeking a bipartisan probe into the conduct of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in the investigation regarding the stash of money found in the residence of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

According to the group, which also has outspoken anti-graft campaigner Martin Kpebu, Security analyst Dr Adam Bona, political science professor Ransford Gyampo and over 100 other Ghanaians spanning different walks of life, argue that EOCO had more than enough basis to investigate the former Minister for money laundering as she has been inconsistent and unable to provide the source of the huge amount of money seized at her residence by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

“The failure to explain the source of the money should have been the cornerstone of the investigation,” the petition which was submitted to Parliament on Thursday May 16, 2024, noted among others.

It also raised concerns about what the group described as the deliberate refusal by EOCO to take steps to protect the money which had been seized from the former minister’s residence by the OSP.

“Upon receipt of the docket, EOCO did not act timeously to seize the money that the OSP was returning to Madam Cecelia Dapaa as publicly stated by the OSP”.

The petition also said EOCO has been inconsistent with its public commentary and actions in the investigation.

The development comes in the wake of the standoff between state anti-corruption agencies investigating the former Minister over the stash of money.

The OSP is on record to have stated that EOCO lacks the appetite to probe the matter despite the detailed information it shared with the office.

ALSO READ: