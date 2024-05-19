Some sixteen people have been seriously injured in a premix fuel explosion at Ngyirasia, a community in the Essikadu Ketan Constituency of the Western Region on Saturday, May 18.

According to available information, three of the victims are currently at the St. Benedict Hospital, whilst thirteen, including children are at the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital receiving treatment.

The explosion is said to have occurred after the leaked premix fuel came into contact with fire from the fishmongers in a nearby smoking facility.

The incident, which occurred at about 4:00pm, also affected two stationary vehicles.

Meanwhile, Police are currently investigating the explosion.