Pakyi No-2 in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region has been hit hard by torrential rains, resulting in widespread destruction and leaving residents in a state of despair.

The heavy downpour, which began late last night, has devastated the area, destroying properties worth millions of Ghana cedis and displacing numerous families.

Several homes reduced to rubble, personal belongings swept away, and roads rendered impassable due to the flood.

The affected victims have made an urgent plea to the government for immediate assistance.

They are calling on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to step in and provide the much-needed relief to help them rebuild their lives.

The residents are in dire need of essential supplies such as food, clean water, clothing, and temporary shelter.

Furthermore, the community has raised concerns about the persistent issue of unauthorized buildings on waterways, which caused the flooding.

Residents are urging the District Assembly to take decisive action to remove these structures and enforce regulations that ensure the free flow of water.