A controversial last-minute winner from Kai Havertz secured victory for Arsenal over Everton, but it proved not enough to win them the title with Manchester City also victorious against West Ham.

Referee Michael Oliver went to the sideline to view the ball striking Gabriel Jesus’ arm in the lead-up to Havertz’s close-range strike but unusually, presumably because the arm was against the Brazilian’s side, the goal was allowed to stand.

Arsenal end the campaign on 89 points, two behind City on 91.

Arsenal came into the match needing victory and hoping City failed to do so at home to West Ham, but within two minutes news of Phil Foden’s goal at the Etihad showed this to be an even steeper uphill task than it began.

The news of a second Manchester City goal vacuumed any positive mood in the stadium and, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit the post, Idrissa Gana Gueye’s free-kick deflected in off Declan Rice in the wall six minutes before the break.

The lead would only last a couple of minutes before Martin Odegaard pulled back from the by-line for Takehiro Tomiyasu to drive home.

Havertz and Emile Smith Rowe both hit the bar in the second half from crosses from Gabriel Martinelli before the late drama.