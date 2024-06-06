The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has donated an amount of GH¢100,000 for the upkeep of victims, who were affected by a premix fuel explosion at Ngyiresia, a fishing community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, May 18, 2024, has so far claimed the lives of six persons, and injured nine others currently receiving medical treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Commissioner at the Customs Division of the GRA, Brigadier General Zibrim Bawa Ayorrogo who made the donation on behalf of the Authority, said the support for the victims formed part of GRA’s corporate social responsibility.

He expressed the hope that the money would help ease the financial burden on the victims and grant access to improved medical care.

The Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, who received the cheque, expressed gratitude to the GRA for the benevolent act, saying, “This act of benevolence shows how patriotic you are as an Authority.”

He commended the Customs Division for the good work being done throughout the country and urged them to continue executing their mandate and duties diligently.

On his part, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, and the Board Chairman of the GRA, Joe Ghartey, said managing burns was a tedious task and required so much money, “That is why the Authority saw the need to assist families of the victims.”

He called on other corporate bodies and organisations to also come in to support the victims to help bring relief to them and their families.

Mr Kwamena Adjei, one of the victims, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to the GRA for the kind gesture and urged continuous support for improved health conditions.

