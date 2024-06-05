The Deputy Bono Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac Kwame Benkae has been suspended with immediate effect.

The Regional Executive Committee took the decision, citing misconduct.

The suspension was announced by the Regional Communications Officer, Gabriel Koran-Ababio in accordance with Article 3 (7) and Article 4 (7 and 8) of the NPP Constitution.

Mr Benkae following the decision has been prohibited from participating in any party activities, attending meetings, or representing the party in any capacity.

“A disciplinary committee will be convened to investigate the matter further and recommend appropriate action based on the findings. This committee will review the conduct of the Deputy Secretary and determine the next steps in accordance with the party’s rules and regulations” the party announced.

Mr Korang-Ababio further underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the party and ensuring that all members adhere to the highest standards of conduct.

ALSO READ: