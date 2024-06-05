Fire has gutted a four-room apartment at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, destroying properties worth thousands of cedis.

The incident has left the victims visibly traumatized, as they were unable to salvage any of their belongings due to the intensity of the fire.

In an interview with Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, Assin Fosu Municipal Fire Officer, Paul Tawia, said the Fire Service received the information too late, making it impossible to control the situation upon arrival.

Despite their efforts to extinguish the flames, none of the properties could be saved.

Meanwhile, the owner of the burnt house, David Teye, and his daughter, Veronica Teye, expressed their frustration and distress over the incident as they contemplate where to sleep during these difficult times.

Preliminary investigation revealed that, an extension board in one of the rooms was not switched off so it melted and ignited the fire.