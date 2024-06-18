A fashion designer who was beaten mercilessly in Assin Fosu for allegedly attempting to have anal sex with one Dramani has explained his side of the story to Adom News.

According to him, he admitted to being gay to escape being killed by his abusers.

He denied negotiating to have anal sex with anyone but instead, one Dramani called to meet him at a location in Assin Fosu.

As a fashion designer, he thought he was being offered a contract by Dramani but he rather organized boys to beat him up upon his arrival at the location after accusing him of being gay.

He insisted that, it was rather Dramani who called him.

The case has since been taken up by the Assin Fosu Police for further investigation.

