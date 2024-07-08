Personnel from the Assin Fosu fire station in the Central region on Sunday saved a ten-bedroom house compound from destruction.

The raging fire is said to have started from a one-bedroom and porch in the compound.

Following a swift response from the firefighters, the inferno was brought under control and doused preventing it from spreading to other rooms.

The cause of fire is attributed to a faulty electrical switch, which generated sparks of fire and came into contact with flammable materials.

