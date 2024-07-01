Fire has gutted a popular pub and two beauty shops at Eno Mirekua, close to the Abeka market in Accra.

The fire incident whose cause is yet to be established occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 1, 2024.

Some witnesses said they suspect an electrical fault resulted in the outbreak.

An eyewitness, Bright Asante disclosed he detected the fire around 6 am while he was going to take his bath for work.

The owner of one of the beauty shops lamented that, she lost all her equipment and working tools to the fire and does not know how she will get back on her feet or survive.

Despite the swift response of firefighters, reports suggest that, they struggled to douse the fire because of exposed electrical wires in the pub.

“We had a call around 0625 hours this morning, and within one minute we were dispatched. We got here around 0631 hours. When we got here, we realized that the situation was a little difficult because of the strong electricity presence,” ADO1 Helegbe from the Circle branch of the Ghana National Fire Service told Accra-based Channel One News.

ADO1 Helegbe revealed ECG was called to put off power in the area before they could get to work.

“The information we got was that the place was a drinking spot with two metal containers which they use for commercial purposes. From the information we gathered, we can’t really tell what caused the fire. Further investigation may have to be conducted before we can state emphatically what caused the inferno,” he added.

